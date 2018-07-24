Sports: Quick hits

Cross Creek men’s club hosted championship tournament

Cross Creek Men’s Club held their Club Championship Tournament on Sat. and Sun. July 21 & 22. Kevin Moen won the Club Championship title.

Gross:



Flight A - Kevin Moen - 151;

Flight B - Lee Taylor - 155;

Flight C - Brian Halin - 168;

Net:



Flight A

1st Place - Ted Bennett - 142;

2nd Place - Rick Jones - 144;

3rd Place - Bob “Uno” Bennett - 145;

Flight B

1st Place - Greg Fisher - 138;

2nd Place - Tie - Robert Carmona & Stephen Ellenberger - 139;

Flight C

1st Place - Berely Mack - 136;

2nd Place - Chuck Woodbeck - 138;

3rd Place - Don Seth - 140.

Registration ongoing for talent showcase at Polk County Fair

If you have a talent you’d like to showcase at this year’s Polk County Fair, there is still time to submit an entry form.

Deadline for submission is Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. You can find the entry form online at www.co.polk.or.us/fair, under ‘fair contest and entry forms’ tab.

The talent show is being brought back after a six year absence, and manager Tina Andersen said she is looking forward to it.

Talents can include dance, ASL interpretation, group acts, music, comedy and singing.

First place winners for the adult showcase receives $500 and the winner for the youth showcase receives $300.

Itemizer-Observer to host garage sale during Summerfest

Saturday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Itemizer-Observer will host a garage sale in their office parking lot at 147 SE Court Street. All of the proceeds from the day will go toward helping out with the 100 beds in 100 days campaign, led by the Polk County Resource Center.