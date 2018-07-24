Summerfest brings heat wave

You can tell it’s summer. We are in the longest heat wave — defined as a string of days with temperatures above 90 degrees — that Oregon has seen on record.

We’re used to the heat getting turned up the week of Dallas’ signature festival: Summerfest, which kicks off on Friday morning this year and ends Sunday with Art in the Park, and Rotary breakfast and car show.

A lot of effort has been made this year to revitalize Summerfest, both by the staff and board of directors of the Dallas Area Visitors Center.

This year’s theme, Hometown Pride, promises the Dallas Dragons’ colors — orange and black — splashed all over the parade, which will be Saturday morning in downtown.

We’ve put together a souvenir guide inside the paper this week with stories about all the events surrounding Summerfest. What’s your favorite part about the festival? What do you think should make a comeback, or what do you think has run its course?

As you go through the weekend, share your photos and thoughts about the festival with us on Facebook or Instagram with #DSF2018.

Friday and Saturday near Mill Street, the visitors center will have a dunk tank, giving Summerfest-goers the chance to dunk a dignitary — and maybe even the editor of the Itemizer-Observer.

Vendors will line the lawn of the courthouse — we’re hoping for return favorites when it comes to food, and maybe new discoveries.

Come on down and see what’s there. Say hi to old friends, and invite new ones to see what Dallas has to offer during its unique summer event.