Visitors center reports good attendance

DALLAS — So far, so good for Dallas Area Visitor’s Center events during the 2018 season, though there’s still room for improvement, said JD Shinn, director of the DAVC, at the July 16 Dallas city council meeting.

Shinn reported that attendance at Sounds of Summer concerts and Freedomfest exceeded bench marks set for the events.

With Freedomfest, there was a bit of a catch. Shinn said the organization planned to use a drone to help estimate attendance at the fireworks portion of Freedomfest. The drone’s camera didn’t have good visibility at night, so the DAVC had to resort to a hand counter to estimate how many people were in the park, he said.

“The numbers weren’t exact,” Shinn said. “The attendance estimate for the fireworks portion is roughly 2,700. I wish I had a more accurate number, but for one, the drone couldn’t see anything in the dark. We really weren’t able to garner any numbers that way.”

Shinn said a few months ago, the DAVC established baseline goals for participation for all of its events. For Freedomfest, the goal was 2,500 people.

“That largely came from an estimate that Mayor (Brian) Dalton and I came to last year as we looked around somewhere between 2,200 and 2,500. We thought it was a good baseline number that projected high for us. If we are anywhere near accurate with the 2,700 mark, we exceeded that baseline number,” Shinn said. “It’s something to push forward on for next year, figure out ways we can get more from that and continue that trajectory upward.”

For Sounds of Summer, a series of eight concerts put on at the Rotary Performing Arts Stage near the Academy Building, the organization kept its expectations low. It projected 1,500 would watch all the concerts combined.

Shinn said the first three concerts have pulled in more than that figure.

He said more than 600 were in attendance for Kurt Van Meter, the opening show. The next concert featured Zoe Imperium, a local group.

“We did see a decrease in that, but it was larger than expected,” Shinn said. “We expected 150 people, maybe 200, and we had 283. We’ve pretty happy with that.”

Abbey Road Live, a Beatles cover band drew the largest audience so far, which included people from four states outside of Oregon.

“They did not disappoint. They put on a really good show,” Shinn said. “We had 853 in attendance. Already we are past what we projected as our baseline.”