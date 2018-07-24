White retires after 35 years

INDEPENDENCE — Dr. Keith White has delivered hundreds of babies over several decades and, as a family physician, often sees the children through adulthood.

“In a number of cases, I’ve delivered babies from two generations,” White said. “The mother and the mother’s daughter. Those are grandpa deliveries.”

After 35 years, White is scheduled to retire from his family medicine practice in Independence on Aug. 15.

Some patients he’s seen for more than 35 years, he said. Before he established his office in Independence, he had an office in Monmouth and also worked for Dallas Family Medicine.

White delivered all three of Jill Stauffer’s children, the eldest of which recently had her well-child check before she heads off to college in the fall.

She has a 14-year-old daughter and a son, Brycson, who will turn 10 on Aug. 1.

“When Brycson was 3 years old, he started to have this really odd thing where he would wake up in the morning and throw up but then he had no other signs of being sick,” Stauffer said. “We brought him in and Dr. White immediately knew what it was. (He said), ‘I think there’s something going on inside of his head. I’m worried that it’s a brain tumor.’”

White tried to order an MRI, she said.

“Of course, our insurance thought he was kind of jumping the gun a little bit and doing unnecessary procedures, so they resisted and refused to cover it at first,” Stauffer said.

Some people told her she should get a new doctor, she said.

“Well, when we finally got the MRI approved and got the scan done, he was right,” Stauffer said. “He was right all along.”

Brycson was diagnosed with cancer, has gone through two rounds of chemotherapy and had a major surgery.

“We had to end chemo early because my kidneys were failing,” Brycson said.

“He has a kind of cancer that frequently recurs,” Stauffer said. “So you go through a treatment cycle and you end treatment and you just monitor, and when it starts to change again you go back into treatment. He actually just finished his second round of chemo.”

His kidneys are fine now, Stauffer said, “they stopped when they started to see the symptoms.”

“We’re really very appreciative of (White) being so diligent with trying to get treatment, with trying to get what was needed, and being aware of what these obscure symptoms actually mean,” Stauffer said. “(Brycson) is a typical kid, he loves trains, he loves silly jokes, he is going to be going into fourth grade this year, you know,” Stauffer said. “He’s still with us.”

Stauffer said Brycson still sees White for yearly well-child checks.

“He’s got a lot of knowledge about all these obscure things,” Stauffer said of White. “Because of course Brycson does have some obscure endocrinology issues and such, which Dr. White knows completely about and so when these labs come in, he knows what’s normal for kids with these kinds of conditions. It’s been nice to have that expertise.”

White said that his patients have taught him many things.

“Some things about medicine by their conditions, a lot about personalities and a lot of technical things that they know of from their own professions,” White said.

His patients have provided good consultation for him in many areas, he said, including how to deal with household pests.

“We live at Mouseopolis,” he joked.

While White is retiring from his practice, he doesn’t plan to leave medicine entirely.

He plans to work in urgent care and locum tenens, which means taking over other doctors’ practices while they are on vacation, he said.

“I have some leads right now at the Oregon Coast and New Zealand,” White said.

Mary Ellen Ramseyer, White’s wife, is a nurse at Salem Hospital and plans to retire around the same time as White. They have two children, Ryan, 19, and Erin, 16.

“I could go on for 10 more years, but mortality happens as does frailty of old age, so my wife and I would like to do some fun things and to have a less intense medical life,” White said.

Three years ago, just after his 65th birthday, White sold his practice to WVP. Now he works for WVP Medical Group- Independence Monmouth Family Practice

“I’m impressed by the management team at WVP and that’s why I went to them first,” White said.

White said his medical staff is very good and that his patients will be in good hands.

“We have a very stable staff of compassionate and professional people,” White said.

White said he will miss having an office and his patients.

“I’m a member of many families that I see somewhat regularly and (I will miss) not having the delight of all the great personalities,” White said. “It’s an honor for people to choose me to deliver their baby but especially, the children that I’ve delivered. It’s fun. I like obstetrics. Obstetrics and pediatrics are my favorite thing.

“They’re both very positive parts of medicine, where you’re actually helping with the natural process of childbirth and growth. The outcomes are almost all very positive. People are on their way up instead of on their way down. But I like every part of medicine.”

The retirement celebration will be at noon on Aug. 18 at WVP Independence Monmouth, 1430 Monmouth St. Independence with additional parking at Central High School. Food provided by Black Sheep Catering; Redgate will provide wine, and Santiam Brewing will provide beer.