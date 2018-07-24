Woman rescued after jump into falls

FALLS CITY — Emergency workers and good samaritans rescued an injured woman from the Little Luckiamute River after she was hurt in a jump from the falls in Falls City on Saturday.

At about 5:10 p.m., Falls City Fire Department and a Dallas Fire & EMS medic unit were called out to an injured woman who had jumped 40 feet into the Little Luckiamute River near the falls.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the 21-year-old woman was still in the water. The crew on scene called for an additional engine and for the Dallas Fire & EMS to respond to assist with a water rescue.

FCFD personnel, the Dallas Fire & EMS medic crew, and several good samaritans floated the woman farther down the river in a stokes basket to a site where they could walk her onto the shore. She was then carried to the waiting ambulance.

Dallas Fire & EMS medics transferred the woman to an area hospital.

The woman, who officials did not name, suffered a sprain of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee and sprain of lateral collateral ligament of the left knee. She said will have to undergo physical therapy before being able to walk or drive.

“Not only first responders, but people from the community came together to help me,” she wrote in an email to dispatchers, police officers, paramedics and good samaritans who help get her to an ambulance. “I am forever grateful for those who sate in the freezing water holding me, checking on me, and doing whatever they could to make it as painless and easy as possible for me.”

A rope rescue team from Salem Fire Department also responded, but the woman was rescued from the water before they arrived.