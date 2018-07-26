Dallas businesses damaged in early morning fire

DALLAS – An early morning fire at Ellendale Plaza damaged two Dallas businesses.

Weston K. Morrill Family Dentistry and Allstate Insurance both sustained fire and smoke damage in the blaze, which was called in at about 6:36 a.m. A vacant unit in the plaza, located at 289 E. Ellendale in Dallas, also was damaged in the fire.

According to Dallas Fire & EMS, the firefighters who first arrived found one business fully involved and sent out a second alarm.

Units from Southwest Polk Fire District and Polk County Fire District No. 1 responded to assist.

Eighteen firefighters were on scene. One was treated by medics for overheating.

Dallas Police Department, city of Dallas Public Works and Pacific Power assisted on the scene.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and Dallas Police are investigating the cause.

