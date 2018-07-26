West Salem man sentenced to prison in DUI accident

DALLAS -- Lance Mitchell Griesen, of West Salem, was sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court today to serve two years and eleven months in prison for injuring a woman while driving under the influence.

In the accident, which occurred in February, he struck a woman as she was placing her great-grandchild in the backseat of her vehicle. Griesen dragged her approximately 20 feet.

The woman was treated at Salem Hospital.

Investigators found Griesen’s blood-alcohol level was .18 percent at the time of the crash.

Polk County Judge Rafael A. Caso sentenced Griesen, 54, after he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Salem Police Department led the investigation and the prosecution was overseen by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.