City manager survey posted

INDEPENDENCE — The community engagement portion of the Independence City Manager search has begun.

A survey is posted on the city’s website and paper questionnaire will be available at town hall meetings which are scheduled in August.

Portland-based executive search firm Waldron is leading the process.

The information gathered will be used to develop the position profile and assist Waldron in screening applicants, according to the city’s website.

In addition to the survey, there will be several town hall meetings.

The survey will be available through Aug. 6.

Paper questionnaires are available in the city center lobby, the library lobby, and downtown in Indy Commons in both English and Spanish.

Completed questionnaires may be returned in confidential drop boxes at any of those locations or mailed to City Hall, P.O. Box 7 Independence, OR 97351 Attn: Karin Johnson.

The first town hall meeting is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Independence Public Library and one from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Civic Center, Event Center.

There is another meeting scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5 at St. Patrick’s Church.

The survey in English may be found at surveymonkey.com/r/independence_english and in Spanish at surveymonkey.com/r/independence_espanol.