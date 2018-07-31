Communities come together

POLK COUNTY — Neighborhoods throughout Polk County will mark National Night Out with block parties and community gatherings on Tuesday.

National Night Out is a nationwide event that takes place each year on the first Tuesday of August, with the goal of strengthening community ties and building better relationships with law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve.

Dallas

In the last year, the Dallas Police Department has expanded its Neighborhood Watch and Community Preparedness Program — and Tuesday’s events are a chance to enhance that effort, said Britneigh Hammill, DPD community liaison.

“National Night Out is a great opportunity for our neighborhoods to not only bond with each other, but their public safety officials as well,” Hammill said.

Neighborhoods on Hayter Street, Academy Street and Nottingham Lane will host block parties again this year, along with newcomers Bell Street and Cortland Street. Hammill said at least 50 households in town will participate.

The block parties will have potlucks, games for kids and music.

“I’m really pleased with how expanded the event is growing throughout Dallas, and look forward to that continuation over the years to come,” Hammill said. “I look forward to visiting all the block parties around Dallas again and improving community awareness and preparedness.”

Falls City

Fall City guests Polk County Sheriff’s Office Life Flight Willamette Valley Communications Center 911 Polk County Emergency Management Office Rickreall Masonic Lodge No. 110

Falls City Fire Department will host its second National Night Out party on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the fire station on North Main Street.

The theme to Falls City’s NNO event is “Ohana,” and to go with the Hawaiian spirit, pulled pork, Hawaiian macaroni salad, fruit and popsicles will be served. Several guest agencies will be on hand, and there will be games and prizes for children.

Falls City firefighters and local responders will demonstrate a car crash response from 911 call to air ambulance lift off. A Life Flight helicopter will land at the Falls City High School football field.