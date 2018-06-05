Barnett anniversary

Barnett — 60 years

Frank and Linda Barnett, of Monmouth, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration in their honor at Helmick Park, all because of a blind date that led to a first kiss.

They were married in McMinnville on June 10, 1958, the day after they graduated from Oregon State University and spent their careers in education. Monmouth has been their home for 51 years, even while they taught school in the Alaskan Bush for 9 years.

They have been blessed with four children (and spouses): Molly and Leo Mulkey (Monmouth), Lori Goetz (Dallas), Kari and Eric Henschel (Monmouth), and Jennifer Fleener (Salem). Proud grandparents of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.