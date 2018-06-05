Commissioner race No. 2 goes to recount

POLK COUNTY — Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope and recounts just seem to go together.

Pope’s race with challenger Danny Jaffer for the Polk County Commissioner Position No. 2 in 2014 went to a recount and was ultimately decided by 11 votes.

His re-election bid for a third term is far from being that close — he has a 2,783-vote lead over his next opponent in a three-way race. The issue is, in a primary, getting the most votes isn’t the only hurdle to winning. To emerge victorious in May, a commissioner candidate has to win a majority of the vote — 50 percent plus one.

Pope has done that, too, but not by enough.

With 16,465 of the total votes cast, the magic number to a majority is 8,234. Pope has 8,250, but that lead is subject to a recount if it’s less than one-fifth of 1 percent of the vote.

With 16,465 ballots cast, Pope would have needed to have a 33-vote cushion over the threshold. With all votes counted, Pope’s margin over the majority is 16.

Terry Taylor holds 5,467 and Michele Campione has 2,704. There were 44 write-in votes cast.

So, Pope and voters will have to wait for a recount, which will take place on Tuesday, June 12, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Polk County Courthouse conference room.

“The recount board will consist of three teams of four people per team,” wrote Polk County Clerk Val Unger in a memo about the recount. “If the recount is not completed on the 12th, the recount will continue on consecutive days (excluding holidays or weekends) until completed.”

If Pope’s vote tally in the recount falls below 8,234, he and Taylor will have a runoff in November.

Pope said he isn’t too concerned about a surprise outcome.

“The integrity of the election process in the Polk County Clerk’s Office is really tight,” he said on Friday.

He said Unger, her staff and volunteers are highly professional, and the voting counting machines are state of the art, so he’s not worried that the numbers will change much. He said the last recount altered the outcome by only one vote.

“I’m not dismantling my campaign, but I’m not losing any sleep over it,” Pope said.

Taylor also doesn’t believe there will be much of a shift in the votes in the recount.

“I don’t suspect that there is going to be much of a change,” he said. “They do a good job at the county.”

Though the outcome could determine whether his campaign continues, Taylor said he probably won’t be on site during the count.

“I’m grateful for all of those who voted for me and thank them for their confidence in me,” he said. “I wish the best of luck to whoever wins.”