Community notebook

Indy library heats up for summer

The Mystery Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and July 14 at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. June’s selection is “Death Qualified,” by Kate Wilhelm. July’s book will be “Boric Acid Murder,” by Camille Minichino. Copies are available for checkout at the library.

The Summer Reading Program sign-ups begin on Friday.

On Wednesday, today, head to the library at 1 p.m. to join Betty and other friends for a fun game of Scrabble.

Also at the library, family story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Take flight with EAA 292

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 292 will host a Young Eagles Rally at the Independence State Airport on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

This is a free event. Any young person between the ages of 8 and 18 is welcome to come out and learn about sport aviation, as well as go for a ride in a light airplane.

All Young Eagles receive ground school training, a free flight, a picture and an official EAA Young Eagles certificate.

Ground school is about 45 minutes. Flights are about 15 minutes on a first come, first served basis.

Young Eagles must have a registration form signed by a parent or guardian to participate in a flight. Forms are available at the event.

For more information: eaa292.org/young-eagles.

Art Trail brochures available

New “Mid-Willamette Valley Art Trail” guides are available now at local art galleries.

The art trail is a group of 12 local galleries along the Highway 99W corridor from Corvallis to McMinnville. The brochure allows users to map their art adventures.

The free brochure includes locations, contact information and hours, and may be picked up at River Gallery in Independence, at the Cannon Art Gallery at Western Oregon University, or at the Hamersly Library at WOU.

Business launch party Thursday

The city of Independence will host a Business Development Launch Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Riverview Park Plaza, 50 C St. The event is for those who are starting, growing or sustaining a business through supporting, empowering and celebrating local entrepreneurs.

Meet fellow entrepreneurs and business owners, create connections, and learn about resources and opportunities within the business community. Refreshments and hearty snacks will be provided.

Dirty Dozen plays Saturday

The Smith Fine Arts Series will feature “The Dirty Dozen Brass Band” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Rice Auditorium at Western Oregon University.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 at the door.

Garden featured in art show

The Independence River Gallery will present “Art in and About the Garden,” running from Tuesday through July 6.

An opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence.

Celebrate spring in the garden with art depicting the garden as well as art to place in the garden.

For more information: rivergallery97351@gmail.com.