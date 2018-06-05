Cross Creek Men’s Club results

May 29

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Yellow Tees - Best 8 of 9

Gross: First Place - Bill Karjala - 28; Second Place - Wayne Weathers - 30; Third Place - Ted Bennett - 31; Fourth Place - Tie - Rick Jones, Rocky Kygar & Bob “Uno” Bennett – 32.

Net: First Place - Bill Bishop – 22; Second Place - Al Fahlman - 23; Third Place - Jim Cain - 26; Fourth Place - Tie - Ken Woods, Chuck Woodbeck, Robert Carmona, Lynn Hurt, Pat Farrell & Doyle Cornman - 27.

May 23

Event: Two-man Best Ball / Blind Draw

Combo Tees — Low Gross / Low Net

Gross: First place, tie: Mike Hicks and Rich Dominick / Wayne Weathers and Rick Jones / Kevin Moen and Rocky Kygar – 35.

Net: First place, tie - Lee Gamaney and Ken Ross / Steve Ross and Eldon Rivers / Wayne Baughman and Roy Speelman / Pat Ferrell and Terry Reed - 29.

May 19

Event: Two-man Scramble Tournament - CCMC Open

Gross: Flight A: First place: Bill Karjala/Doug Albee - 62; Second place - Rocky Kygar/Kevin Moen - 68; Flight B: First place - Bob McCleery/Bob Hughes – 71; Second place - Ted Bennett/Landon Ross - 73.

Net: Flight A: First place - Cole Brown/Steve Richards - 60.25; Second place - Bob “Uno” Bennett/Ken Ross - 62.25. Flight B: First place - Al Fahlman/Don Seth - 58.5; Second place - Ed Johnson/Berely Mack - 63.25

May 15

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Green Tees

Gross: First place: Lee Gamaney - 36; Second place: Kevin O’Brien - 37; Third place: tie - Rich Dominick, Rick Jones & Bill Karjala - 39;

Net: First place: tie - Jack Duncan, Al Fahlman & Jerry Renfroe - 31; Second place: Dick Carter - 32; Third place: tie - Lynn Hurt, Bob “Dos” Bennett, Vern Smith & Chuck Woodbeck - 33.