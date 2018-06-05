Graduation schedule

Schools in Polk County will bid adieu to seniors during graduation ceremonies starting this week.
Here is the schedule of upcoming graduations:
Central High School: 7 p.m. Friday at the Panther Pit at Central High School.
Dallas High School: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gallaspy Stadium.
Falls City High School : 7 p.m. Friday at Falls City High School.
Morrison Campus Alternative School: 7 p.m. Tuesday (June 12) in the Dallas High School gym.
Perrydale: 5 p.m. Saturday in Perrydale School’s new gym.
Western Oregon University : 10:30 a.m. June 16 at McArthur Field and stadium.
