Love blooms at Morrison

DALLAS — During Jenny Love’s sophomore year, she struggled so much with anxiety that she didn’t want to go to school.

At the end of that year, she was a full year behind in her credits toward graduation.

Love moved to Dallas from Sweet Home after spending her elementary and middle school years in the smaller community. She said she learned to deal with anxiety and felt comfortable there.

Hearing her family would move to Dallas — and Dallas High School — made her panic.

“This had a huge impact on my life, causing me to have terrible anxiety to where I can’t even leave my own housing, terrified of seeing anyone or have to deal with any change,” Love said.

She often didn’t go to school and, when she did go, she didn’t speak much.

“Knowing I didn’t belong there was nerve-wracking and drove all my senses up the wall,” she said.

Her junior year, she found a place where she felt she belonged: Morrison Campus Alternative School.

Tuesday, she will receive her diploma during Morrison’s graduation ceremony at DHS.

It was no small feat for Love.

“She spent her lunches in the classroom working on history and science projects, did math whenever she could after school and at home, and still managed to be an active role in our school’s focus of partnering with the community and volunteering,” said Dana Goodale, Morrison’s school counselor.

Love said she owes her success to the staff, teachers and students at the school. “Everyone else makes me feel like I’m not going through something by myself,” she said. “They made it easy.”

With a diploma in hand that two years ago she wasn’t certain she would receive, Love plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College to study psychology. She’ll transfer to Oregon State University to get a degree in developmental psychology in children and teens.

She wants to become a school counselor, a goal inspired by Goodale.

“She made we really want to open up,” Love said. “She was the one that made my schedule (at DHS) to where it (worked) for me. She was able to get to where it was the easy classes like art and ones that I actually like and relax me and help me with my anxiety.”

Goodale also suggested that Morrison would be a better fit for Love once her junior year began. Since enrolling, Love not only finished her diploma credits, but completed an internship at the Polk County Resource Center in Dallas, which serves individuals and families in need of assistance.

“She truly cares about those around her and wants to be a positive support in other’s lives as much as she can,” Goodale said. “I know I am not alone in saying how fortunate Morrison was to have the opportunity to support Jenny in reaching her goals, not only of earning a high school diploma, but in her long-term plans to make college a reality.”

Love said as a school counselor, she wants to offer students the same care and support she received at Morrison.

“I want to help them with their life and point them in the right direction and let them know that they are not alone,” Love said.