Pedee News

The Pedee Tryoneers 4-H Club is making plans for summer. Members have had fun this school year meeting and doing fun activities together at Pedee Church, but now they are getting serious about their projects for the county fair. Allana Russell, Cambria Gilson, and Sierra and Savana Petty are all grooming and training their pigs under the supervision of Suzanne Burbank and Stephanie Weston and Junior Leader Dawntae Bault, who will also be showing his horse. Allana and Jenae Traglia have gotten serious about their sewing projects, as well as younger “Cloverbud” 4-Hers Abby and Aliyeh Russell and Kailey Traglia. Others have photography and cooking projects as well. Except for livestock projects, it is still not too late to join the club and work on projects for the fair. Next meeting will be on Tuesday, June 12, 6:30 p.m., at the church.

Kings Valley Charter School junior Nash Bennett, grandson of Pete and LaVerne Bennett, recently had the task of documenting the school’s latest endeavor, making and baking an 84-foot breadstick for the Guiness Book of World Records. The high school PE class thought of the project, and Diana Barnhart and her middle school culinary class practiced rolling and cutting the dough, using 25 pounds of flour. Then on baking day the high schoolers helped Diana get the job done. They dug a trench and filled it with charcoal briquettes to cook the breadstick, using (new) gutters lined with foil to bake it in. One rule was that it had to be edible, and it was.

Mother’s Day was a musical holiday at the Cameron Farm as Audrey’s nephew Johnny Mahoney arrived with his guitar, fiddle and banjo. Other members of the family joined in and everyone sang along. Also visiting that day were Johnny’s friend Liz, Audrey’s sister Susie, son Lawrence and daughter Anne Dalgity from Olympia. Stephanie and Stephen Barth and Ana came from Guthrie Road and James Cameron from Ridgefield, Washington. Johnny’s Uncle Steve Cameron especially enjoys bluegrass music so it was a wonderful treat for him.

Paul Kovash celebrated his 80th birthday on Memorial Day with a dinner party at the home of daughter and son-in-law Suzanne and Dave Burbank in Airlie. Daughter Lorraine Odell and her family, husband Doug and daughters Victoria and Christina came from Salem, friends Doug and Jan McKirdie came from Corvallis, and Jim and Donna Wernz were here from Philomath, enough for two tables of pinochle. His funniest card stated that he was at a crossroads — older than dirt but still above it. Yep.