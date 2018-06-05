Turf project to break ground Monday

DALLAS — All are welcome to come to Dallas High School at 4 p.m. on Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new artificial turf project.

The Dallas Booster Club has worked for months to raise money from private citizens and businesses, as well as acquire grants to pay for an artifical turf at Ron August Field.

Construction is slated to start on Tuesday, Bill McNutt said, and be completed by the Dragon’s football team’s first home game on Sept. 21 when Dallas will take on Corvallis.

McNutt said one of the keys to success for acquiring grants was the community involvement.

“They want to see that the project would actually get completed,” he said.

Many volunteers and contractors will donate their time and services during the construction of the project.

After speakers present at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony, all in attendence will be invited to pick up a shovel and dig some dirt.