Suspect in custody in shooting Polk County Major Crimes Team will investigate

FALLS CITY – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody following a report of a shooting on Black Rock Road outside of Falls City.

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday deputies responded to a suspicious activity call where it was reported that someone had been shot and killed on Black Rock Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.



Police confirmed that the victim in the shooting has died.

A suspect is in custody, police said.



The Polk County Major Crimes Team was activated and is investigating.



The team is multi-agency, consisting of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Independence, Monmouth and Dallas Police Departments.

At this point, no further information is going to be released as it is an active investigation, police said.