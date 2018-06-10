Suspect in shooting outside Falls City identified The Salem man is charged with murder and manslaughter

FALLS CITY – Police released the names of the suspect and victim in Saturday's shooting near Black Rock Road outside of Falls City.

Dennis Sarver, 61, of Salem is being held at the Polk County Jail on charges of murder, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

Police identified the victim as Earl Jambura III, 52, of Falls City.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Polk County Major Crimes Team continues to investigate the case.

The team consists of representatives of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Independence, Monmouth and Dallas Police departments.

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Polk County deputies responded to a suspicious activity call where it was reported that someone had been shot and killed on Black Rock Road.



Deputies found Jambura deceased and arrested Sarver and afternoon.

The Polk County District Attorney's Office will release all further information on the case.