Man found dead near Madrona and Southgate

MONMOUTH - Monmouth Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man who was discovered at 8:15 a.m. on June 11.

The man, who was later identified as Justin Day, was found inside a portable toilet at the intersection of Madrona Street E and Southgate Drive, according to a news release from the Monmouth Police Department.

Paramedics who were on the scene when officers arrived confirmed he was deceased.

Day was found by utility workers who were working in the area, according to the release. The workers were able to open the locked restroom door in an effort to provide aid, and called 911.

The workers did not see Day enter the restroom, according to the release, and it is unknown how long he had been inside.

Day did not have a permanent address in Monmouth, "but had been staying here for some time," said Lt. Isaiah Haines. "He is originally from the Washington County area."

Monmouth Police say there is no sign of foul play or known threat to the community.

The case will remain open pending results from the Medical Examiner's office.