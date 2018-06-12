Academic Honors

Emily Cross Named to UVM Dean’s List

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Emily Cross, Class of 2020, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at the University of Vermont. Cross, from Dallas, is majoring in Civil Engineering in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Local resident graduates from William & Mary

Williamsburg, Va. — Jamee Allen, from Independence, recently graduated from William & Mary with a Master of Science degree.

Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary is the second oldest educational institution in the nation. Associated Oregon Loggers Awards Scholarships

SALEM — The Associated Oregon Loggers Scholarship Committee met during the Spring Board meeting on May 11. The committee awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Lindsay Golly, of Dallas. Lindsay is currently attending Oregon State University, and her studies are in the field of forestry or a forest resource production curriculum.

Bell graduates from Cornell College

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Cornell College conferred degrees on 216 students during its annual Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 13, including Madeleine Bell, of Monmouth.

After years of studying and lots of memories with classmates and faculty members, the Class of 2018 gathered in the Richard and Norma Small Multi-Sport Center for an indoor ceremony.

Monmouth student earns degree from Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Carmel Mulcahy, of Monmouth, earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry during the 2018 commencement at the University of Northern Colorado on May 4 and 5.