Community notebook

Design a T at Indy library

The Independence Public Library will host two sessions for youths to decorate T-shirts with the summer reading logo.

The first will be for children at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (today). A T-shirt decorating party will be held for teens at 3 p.m. on Friday. Both sessions ask to bring your own T-shirt. Fabric pens will be used to decorate the shirt. Teens will also use tie-dye.

Also at the library this week, family story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Youth chess club is at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Frazier to speak at chamber lunch

Jake Frazier, owner and operator of Dallas Dominos Pizza, will speak at the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Frazier will speak about “Small town pizza with a big time name.”

Lunch will be at the Dallas Retirement Village Lodge. Cost is $12 for chamber members; $15 for nonmembers.

Run for a mission trip

The Fearless 5K will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Dallas City Park — Levens Street side.

The 5-kilometer race is a fundraiser for the Fearless Youth Ministry, of Grace Church. The event includes a free lunch and raffle.

Cost is $25 for those 13 and older; $15 for those 12 and younger. Four or more runners from the same household costs $75.

For more information: www.graceindallas.org.

Dallas library to host Romaine

On Thursday at 6 p.m., Oregon geologist and author Garret Romaine will discuss local rockhounding, Oregon geology, his research methods, and some of the dumbest mistakes he has made while working in the field.

Romaine has been an avid rockhound, fossil collector, meteorite hunter, and gold prospector for many years. He is a journalist, instructor, writer, and currently teaches at Portland State University. He holds a degree in geology and a degree in geography, and is the author of many books on rock and gem collecting and identification in the Northwest.

A partial list of his many books includes “Gem Trails of Oregon,” “Geology Lab for Kids,” “Gold Panning the Pacific Northwest,” and “The Modern Rockhounding and Prospecting Handbook.”

All ages are welcome. This free event is made possible in part by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.

There will be books to purchase and have signed by the author.

For more information: 503-623-2633.