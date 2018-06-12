Dirtbags get dirty, clinch victory

MONMOUTH — Three runs in the first inning brought the Dimarini Dirtbags to a good start right off the bat for their first summer baseball game on June 6 against the West Salem Titans, winning the contest by a wide berth, 14-4.

With the team seeing multiple new players, head coach Scot McDonald took this game to put players in different positions to see where each would fit best.

Tristan Fergus, who graduates from Dayton High School this year and will head off to Chemeketa in the fall, usually plays first base, but Wednesday he got to try his hand at pitching.

“Well, seeing as it’s the beginning of the season, we got a few new guys,” he said, “so seeing new arms, getting everybody on the bump,(and) shaking off the rust.”

Despite the wave of pitchers, the Dirtbags only allowed four scored runs from the West Salem Titans, with Jaret Stewart starting on the mound and Noah Amador of Perrydale to close out the game.

In the second inning, the team nabbed three outs back-to-back, manufacturing quick plays in the infield with a strike out on home plate, and tags for third and first.

“I thought they did a good job,” assistant coach Keaton Weaver said. “A lot of things we need to clean up, but as the first time a lot of these guys have played together and played on this field, I thought we did a good job. Throwing more strikes would be huge for us,” he added, “and putting ball in play would another good thing for us to start doing more.”

The Dirtbags home field is at Western Oregon University.