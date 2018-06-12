Kindergarten vaccine exemption rate increases

PORTLAND —A new state analysis shows Oregon has seen a sharp increase in the rate of parents choosing nonmedical exemptions to vaccines for their kindergarten-age children.

In 2015, the first year after a new law went into effect requiring parents and guardians to take certain steps to claim a nonmedical exemption, Oregon’s kindergarten nonmedical exemption rate fell from 7 percent to 5.8 percent, according to Oregon Health Authority data.

However, since that initial decrease, the rates have increased each year, to 6.2 percent in 2016, 6.5 percent in 2017 and 7.5 percent in 2018.

Individual school and child care rates for sites with 10 or more students are available on OHA’s School Immunization Coverage webpage at: http://www.healthoregon.org/immdatamap.