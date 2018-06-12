Monmouth council OKs ‘status quo’ budget for 2018-19

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth City Council passed a $35,909,914 budget for 2018-19 on June 5.

“There was significant and I think very good deliberation on many topics relating to the reports that department heads brought to you,” Finance Director Janet Chenard said when she presented the budget for approval.

She said it is a “status quo” budget.

“We are trying to maintain services within the cost and framework of available resources,” Chenard said. “Department heads have done a tremendous job of that.”

She listed three items of note in the budget: a 3.6 percent cost of living adjustment, which could be voted on separately; an apprentice lineman position for Power & Light, at a cost of $87,935; and rate increases for Power & Light and water, which are subject to approval by city council.

Councilor Royal Johnson was concerned about the COLA because, he said, wages are going up but income is not.

He made a motion to amend a 2.5 percent increase for non-represented employees, which passed 3-1, with Darin Silbernagel voting against it.

During a discussion about the increase, Councilor Laurel Sharmer brought up what she saw as gender-pay-equity discrepancy.

She mentioned salaries for current city employees and said that women are paid less.

City Manager Scott McClure said the positions she mentioned are all for employees on positions that have pay ranges.

Compensations were created based on the positions, he said.

Councilor Roxanne Beltz also said she would like the issue of gender pay equity looked into.

During the public hearing for the budget, Nan Willis, who was the budget committee chair, said she was not happy with her decision to recommend approval to the city council.

“The process is set up to discourage thoughtful deliberation,” Willis said.

She said they spent three meetings listening to presentations then were “slammed to make decisions.”

She said capital improvement projects were approved without any discussion.

“I personally didn’t have the heart at 10 p.m. at night to ask everyone to weigh in on the fact that the SIP was up almost 13 percent,” Willis said.

Willis said the council does not have to approve the budget at the same meeting they hold the hearing.

“This year as a participant, I still had no influence because we were directed not to discuss line item changes, just big ideas or general goals,” Willis said.

Willis handed a list of recommendations for next year’s budget process to councilors and audience members.

Among the suggestions are to schedule four meetings starting in April, to ask committee members at the end of each meeting if they have concerns or ideas and to make time for discussion.

Chuck Thurman, superintendent of Power & Light, also spoke during the hearing.

Thurman said he wanted to discuss a handout that dealt with the cost-of-living increase for employees.

He saw a discrepancy between the pay for employees that are union-represented and those that are not.

Life isn’t always fair, he said.

“As I looked at that and the council goals, I would like to let the council know that my staff, not unlike the police department or public works or the library, work very hard for the citizens of Monmouth,” Thurman said. “They have a lot of pride in the work that they do, and I expect a very high level of professionalism and productivity.”

He said he does not have a lot of ways to reward and motivate his employees, but a cost-of-living increase is one of them.

During citizen comments, Monmouth resident Kay Jones spoke for five minutes and handed a packet to city councilors about basketball hoops in her neighborhood and throughout Monmouth. Her neighborhood has one that is near her driveway, she said, and there is a city ordinance against that obstruction.

She said she has contacted city employees and the code enforcement officer about it already and also texted her neighbor, “in a tactful way.”

After that text, she said he and another neighbor “had a big basketball game in front of my house.”

McClure siad he would like to talk with the council about it in a work session.