O’Dell eager for next steps

INDPENDENCE — Rodney O’Dell, 17, has always excelled at school, but stepped it up this fall and will graduate from Central High School a year early.

“The drive to graduate early started at the beginning of this year,” O’Dell said. “My brother started going to Linn-Benton (Community College) so I took a class. I fell in love with the college life and decided to go early.”

He likes the freedom and that the other students also are there to learn and progress, he said.

O’Dell has been an eager student since before he started kindergarten, said his mother Risë Aklin.

“He had to wait a year to start (kindergarten) because of his birth date,” Aklin said. “It broke his heart.”

His older brother Kyle Aklin, who graduated from CHS last year, had already started school and O’Dell wanted to go, too.

The boys started school in Hillsboro and moved to Independence in 2011.

“Both kids were advanced,” Risë Aklin said. “Central High School really worked with my kids with where they were.”

O’Dell was done with the required math during his sophomore year, she said.

To make sure he was on track to graduate early, O’Dell worked with his CHS counselor to plan a strategy.

“He’s a very accomplished student,” said Shane Cyphers, CHS counselor.

Instead of electives, O’Dell took advanced and college classes, Aklin said.

“He did one full-year class through Odysseyware in one semester,” she said. “He is very self-motivated. We just stood behind him and supported him.”

O’Dell also was on the track team and held down a job.

“It took a lot of focus during classes and a lot of time (doing work) at about 1 a.m.,” O’Dell said. “Most of my time I was in school, on track or at work.”

He hadn’t prepared himself to take on so much at once, he said.

Family and friends encouraged him to take occasional time out from his grueling schedule.

“I’d sleep in and hang out with my best friend,” O’Dell said. “(I’d) just take a day off school and work and everything.”

Another challenge O’Dell faced was a commute to CHS when his family recently moved from Independence to South Corvallis for the family business.

“I help in the office with the bookkeeping side of stuff,” O’Dell said of his contribution to the road-side spraying business.

That’s a good fit considering his career choice — he wants to be a personal accountant.

“I don’t have a strict plan,” O’Dell said. “I’ve always been OK with the idea of a desk job with a firm.”

He does plan to get his CPA and MSA starting at LBCC and transferring to Oregon State University.

O’Dell plans to work over the summer to save up money for school.

“I’m relieved to have it all done, and really nervous,” O’Dell said. “Even though I know I’ll do fine, it’s weird to think I don’t have to go back to Central, because that is my home.”