Perrydale’s Milburn to serve three more years

PERRYDALE — The Perrydale School Board approved a three-year extension to Superintendent Eric Milburn’s contract on June 5.

Milburn, who makes $110,000 per year, will not receive a raise during the life of the new contract.

That provision was established in Milburn’s previous contract.

“At that point in time, the negotiation team and the board had made it known in public that the contract would be capped out at $110,000 and that no increases would be made,” said Anna Scharf, the board’s chairwoman.

Scharf said she and fellow board members John Cruickshank and Dan Jones met with Milburn to negotiate his new contract with the district, and came to an agreement on all items except for salary.

That part was negotiated in a public meeting on June 5.

Milburn made a counter offer of no raise in the 2018-19 school year, at 0.5 percent raise in 2019-20, and 1 percent in 2020-21.

“I understand that you are looking at talking about a capped-out amount of salary, but you have to take into consideration at least some amount of increase because of cost of living,” Milburn said. “Over the next three years, I’ll end up taking home less.”

The board declined that offer, citing the previous contract. Milburn’s salary started at $100,000 in his first year and grew by $5,000 in each of the next two years.



Milburn then asked for the board to approve raising the cap on how much it pays toward his insurance cost by $100 per month, from $1,600 to $1,700.

“I just can’t go backwards in what I take home,” he said.

Board member Trina Comerford said she preferred to increase insurance caps to help employees pay for ever-growing premiums instead of offering boosts in salary at this time. She said if the state were to figure out a way to control premium increases in the future and the cost for insurance declined, then the district would save money in the long run.

“It’s a way that we can manage ourselves fiscally and be responsible, and it’s way we can help offset costs to our employees,” she said. “If we’re really at a point where if we have to pay more out of pocket to keep our employees where they are at with their pay, the best place to do it is in the benefit.”

Scharf said she’s concerned the move will set a precedent in negotiating with other employee groups.

“I will be voting no because I am concerned about the additional impact to the district because of other confidential contract negotiations that will be open,” she said.

The board approved the contract with the insurance cap increase on a 3-2 vote. Comerford, Cruickshank and Jones voted yes. Scharf and Amber Burns voted no.