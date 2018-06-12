Pests flock to Willamette Valley

POLK COUNTY — If you’re not prepared, summertime can mean pest trouble for pet-owners.

“Willamette Valley is flea heaven,” Dr. Thomas Keck, of Dallas Animal Clinic, said.

While fleas are usually an indoor issue year-round, they peak outdoors this time of year, as do mosquitoes, and present a problem throughout the summer, especially as the weather gets hotter.

Peak season for these pests is May through September, according to Delia Hernandez, Communications Officer for Oregon Health Authority.

On the Coast Range, Cascade Range and in Eastern Oregon is where you’ll see the biggest infestation of ticks, although they are prevalent in the valley too.

To combat this problem early on, preventative treatment before the problem starts is crucial.

“The key to prevention is year-round treatment against tick and mosquito borne diseases,” Hernandez said. “A warm spell during the winter months can make ticks and fleas active and cause disease. Fleas can live in the home where it is warm and continue to be active all year. Like so many diseases, tick and mosquito disease is easier and less expensive to prevent than to treat. Today, no dog or cat should suffer from any tick, flea or mosquito related infection,” she added.

Dealing with medication can be tricky, though, because what works for one pet won’t work for the other. Treatment and prevention is not a one-size-fits-all.

“Seek the advice of your veterinarian,” Keck said. That is the best way to begin preventative treatment for Fido.

Both he and Hernandez also said that most home remedies don’t work, or are less consistent than medications from a vet so again, speaking with a vet is your best bet to keeping your pet pest-free.

At a veterinary clinic, most of the medications are prescription-based. Some of the medications only require an application or oral treatment once every three months, while others are used monthly. The cost and dose depends on the size of your pet.

Symptoms of fleas include hair loss and severe itching, and in more severe cases secondary bacterial infections, heartworm disease and weight loss.

Anemia, skin infection or irritation, anaplasma, an infection of the white blood cells, and Lyme disease are complications associated with ticks.

“With ticks, ticks can carry different diseases like Lyme disease,” Keck said, “and that’s a whole different game in the way of treatment.”

Ticks like to burrow in warm places such as a dog’s ears, underbelly, under the tail, armpits, and in between and underneath the paws. Most of the time, ticks aren’t spotted until they’ve grown bloated with blood, making them easier to see. Animals most at risk for ticks are those who spend a lot of time in the woods.

Keck advised that after time spent in the woods or on longer hikes, check the pet for ticks and then check yourself. If your dog is infested, there’s a good chance you are too, he said. A vaccine does exist for Lyme disease in animals. Check with your local vet for more information.

These pests can also have an effect on humans, so using precautions against them like bug-repellent that contains DEET when participating in outdoor activities or checking yourself for ticks after spending time outdoors is a good start. When you suspect there is a flea infestation at home and you have treated your dog, wash all of his/her bedding, your bedding, and clean your floors.

If you suspect it’s bad enough, calling pest control for a bug inspection and possible extermination is always a good idea. For more information about mosquito and tick borne disease: Companion Animal Parasite Council website, www.capcvet.org.