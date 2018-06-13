Pope prevails after recount

DALLAS – It’s official. Craig Pope has won re-election to Position No. 2 on the Polk County Board of Commissioners.

“After recounting the ballots for the 5-15-18 election, it is confirmed that Craig Pope is elected and will not face a run-off in November,” said Polk County Clerk Val Unger.

The election went to a recount on Tuesday because Pope’s margin of victory after election night was too slim to call the race. A hand recount by 12 election volunteers confirmed his win.

The machine count had Pope at 8,250, Terry Taylor at 5,467 and Michele Campione at 2,704.

Tuesday’s recount had the candidates collectively gaining eight votes. Pope ended with 8,255, Taylor with 5,468 and Campione with 2,706. Pope had to win with 50 percent of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff with Taylor.

“The new majority plus one vote is 8238,” Unger said. “Craig ended with 8255.”

There were 44 write ins, 10 over votes -- ballots in which more than one candidate was selected -- and 3,415 under votes, meaning ballots where no candidate was selected.