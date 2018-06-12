Sports: Quick hits

Perrydale players nominated

Perrydale high school athletes added to special district all-league team.

May 29, three girls from Perrydale’s high school softball team were honored and added onto the 2018 Special District All-league Team.

Senior Kieley Griffin was added onto the first all-league team as a Utility/Designated Hitter. Sophomore Kynzy Lawrence was added onto the second all-league team as an infielder. Sophomore Sydney Lawrence was introduced as an Honorable Mention for Catcher.

Dragons to host basketball camp

The Dragons boys’ basketball coaching staff will be hosting a basketball skills camp, June 18-20, 8:30 a.m. to noon, for boys and girls entering fourth-ninth grade. The camp will focus on areas such as ball handling, shooting, offensive moves, man-to-man defensive principles, and more.

The camp will be held at the Dallas High School gyms, and costs $40, which includes a camp T-shirt. Parents can drop kids off all three days starting at 7:45 a.m., which is when the gyms will open up.

Pre-registration is encouraged; registration forms can be printed off by going to the team website, https://sites.google.com/a/dsd2.org/dallas-dragons-boys-basketball/.

For questions and registration information, contact Trent Schwartz at trent.schwartz@dsd2.org.

Williams to host skill camp

June 26, NFL player and WOU alum Tyrell Williams will be hosting an offensive skills camp at McArthur Field for the first 200 kids to sign up that are entering 7-12th grades.

The free camp goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be instructions provided for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. To register for the camp, email Williams at tyrellwilliamsfoundation@gmail.com, and include the athlete’s name, grade, position and shirt size with the message.

Pickleball to kick off Freedomfest

A round robin pickleball tournament is set to kick off Freedomfest on July fourth. Registration for the tournament is open now through June 21.

The tournament is located at the Dallas pickleball courts, on the corner of Barberry and LaCreole. Check in begins at 7 a.m., warm ups at 7:30 a.m. and announcements at 7:45 p.m., with the tournament following at 8 a.m. There will be three levels of play: 3.0, 3.5, and 4.0. The cost is $15 and includes snacks.

Once the round robin games are completed, there will be championship games for all three levels. In between that time, the courts will be open to the public to play.

For more information, email Gail Burton at gailburton@msn.com.