Joshua North and Star Brewer, both of Dallas, were married on April 7, 2018, in a small ceremony at the home of the bride’s mother in Silverton.

Joshua is the son of Chip and Linda North. Star is the daughter of Dale Brewer and Carla Davies.

The Matron of honor was Jenean Lobato, bridesmaid was Kate North.

The Best man was Matthew North, groomsmen included Jacob North and Phillip North.

The ceremony was officiated by Carla Davies.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Belize.