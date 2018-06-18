Investigators search for cause in house fire The home was vacant at the time of the fire

DALLAS -- Fire crews battled a structure fire in the early morning hours on Saturday on Southeast Miller Avenue in Dallas.

Dallas Fire & EMS crews were called to the house at 3:26 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found the attached garage fully involved and spreading into the kitchen and living room of the vacant house, according to Dallas Fire.

Incident command raised the fire to a second alarm, adding crews from Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection DIstrict, Polk County Fire District #1 and Amity Fire District for assistance.

The fire was fully extinguished and Dallas Police, with the assistance of the Oregon State Fire Mashal's Office, remained on scene Saturday to investigate the cause.

There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel.

