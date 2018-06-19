OSP investigates Dallas fire

DALLAS – Oregon State Police is investigating the cause of Saturday’s early morning house fire on Southeast Miller Street in Dallas.

Capt. Timothy Fox, OSP spokesman, said Monday the case is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Dallas Fire & EMS crews were called to the house at 3:26 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the attached garage fully involved and spreading into the kitchen and living room of the vacant home, according to Dallas Fire.

Incident command raised the fire to a second alarm.

Crews from Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District, Polk County Fire District No. 1 and Amity Fire District arrived for assistance.

After, the fire was fully extinguished, Dallas Police, with the assistance of the Oregon State Fire Mashal’s Office, remained on scene Saturday to investigate the cause.

There were no injuries reported to civilians or fire personnel.