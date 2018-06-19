100 mattresses before Labor Day

POLK COUNTY — While Polk County Resource Centers were able to serve about 3,500 people last year, there is one area they are hoping to do better in this year.

One of the biggest challenges the resource centers have is with providing new mattresses, said Loren Depping, family resource navigator at Polk County Family & Community Outreach.

So they set a goal: 100 mattresses by Aug. 31.

There is always a big need at the beginning of the school year, Depping said.

People who are coming out of homelessness, leaving domestic violence situations or situations in which they were living in someone else’s home, face challenges when it comes to home furnishings, he said.

PCRC has a furniture warehouse that is stocked with donated items including couches, dressers and blankets.

“A lot of things get donated as a matter of course,” Depping said. “We get the sheets and get the blankets but we don’t get the beds. What we really need are the mattresses to put them on.”

They accept some used furniture and household items, but not used mattresses.

Last year, the group gave out more than 24 mattresses, he said. They spent about $1,200 to purchase them.

“We ended up with a lot of families who requested mattresses,” Depping said. “We didn’t have them in stock and it can take a day or two to get it approved to purchase.”

That included with the delivery time makes it difficult on people.

Sometimes they cannot wait so they purchase a mattress even though they cannot afford it, Depping said.

PCRC typically purchases mattresses from Amazon or Walmart.

There are three ways people can donate: