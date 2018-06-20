Dallas man dies in crash north of Albany

ALBANY -- A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV at the intersection of Dever-Conner Road and Interstate 5 in Linn County on Tuesday afternoon.



Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 12:35 p.m., police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Eric Wayne Clanfield, 42, of Dallas, was traveling west on Dever-Conner Road. A Infiniti sport utility vehicle, driven by Kristin Dawn Holcomb, 44, of Albany, was traveling east on Dever-Conner Road and was attempting to turn left onto the southbound on ramp to I-5. The SUV turned in front of the motorcycle, which resulted in a nearly head on collision.

Clanfield was deceased at the scene due to the injuries he sustained in the crash. Holcomb was not injured.

Jefferson Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s department, Oregon Department of Transportation arrived on scene to assist.

Dever-Conner Road was closed for about three hours.