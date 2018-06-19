Community Notebook

Photo by Jolene Guzman
Morrison Campus Alternative School graduates flip their tassels at the end of their graduation ceremony at Dallas High School on June 12.
Discover Dallas with wine
Eight local businesses will host local wineries from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Dallas.
Come discover what Dallas has to offer. Tickets are $20 and include a glass and 10 tasting tokens.
Sign up at discoverdallas.wine.
Take flight with EAA 292
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 292 will host a Young Eagles Rally at the Independence State Airport on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. This event was rescheduled from June 9 because of inclement weather.
This is a free event. Any young person between the ages of 8 and 18 is welcome to come out and learn about sport aviation, as well as go for a ride in a light airplane.
All Young Eagles receive ground school training, a free flight, a picture and an official EAA Young Eagles certificate.
Ground school is about 45 minutes. Flights are about 15 minutes on a first come, first served basis.
Young Eagles must have a registration form signed by a parent or guardian to participate in a flight. Forms are available at the event.
For more information: eaa292.org/young-eagles.
‘Libraries Rock’ with Mo Phillips
Mo Phillips will perform and create rocking songs with kids at the Dallas City Park Seibert Fredrickson Memorial Shelter at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday (today) as part of the Dallas Public Library’s summer reading programing.
On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the library will host a Mr. Lemoncello Lock in scavenger hunt game for kids ages 8 to 12.
Friday at 11:30 a.m., a hands-on geology program will be presented by Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the Dallas Civic Center.
On Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Iris Nason will bring her music and movement program to story time at the library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Indy library summer programs continue
Wednesday (today) at 3 p.m., come have some interactive music fun with Mo Phillips. On Thursday at 3 p.m., children will have an opportunity to paint to the beat of music.
On Monday at 3 p.m., celebrate Maker Monday with squishy circuits. Children in third grade and higher may use conductive clay to create sculptures that light up.
For teenagers, a music performance, “River City Rock Academy,” by and for teens, will be at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Oregon Waterfowl to host festival
The Oregon Waterfowl Festival will be at the Polk County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
The event includes a barbecue Saturday night; waterfowl, elk and turkey calling contests; kidsville; seminars; boat blind contests; retriever contests; Northwest elk camp; and overnight camping.
For more information: oregonwaterfowlfestival.com.
PCL’s summer solstice auction on Saturday
Partnerships in Community Living Inc. will host its 22nd annual Summer Solstice Benefit Auction from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at Eola Hills Wine Cellars in Rickreall.
For more information: pclpartnership.org/auction.
