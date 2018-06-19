Community Notebook

Discover Dallas with wine

Eight local businesses will host local wineries from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Dallas.

Come discover what Dallas has to offer. Tickets are $20 and include a glass and 10 tasting tokens.

Sign up at discoverdallas.wine.

Take flight with EAA 292

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 292 will host a Young Eagles Rally at the Independence State Airport on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. This event was rescheduled from June 9 because of inclement weather.

This is a free event. Any young person between the ages of 8 and 18 is welcome to come out and learn about sport aviation, as well as go for a ride in a light airplane.

All Young Eagles receive ground school training, a free flight, a picture and an official EAA Young Eagles certificate.

Ground school is about 45 minutes. Flights are about 15 minutes on a first come, first served basis.

Young Eagles must have a registration form signed by a parent or guardian to participate in a flight. Forms are available at the event.

For more information: eaa292.org/young-eagles.

‘Libraries Rock’ with Mo Phillips

Mo Phillips will perform and create rocking songs with kids at the Dallas City Park Seibert Fredrickson Memorial Shelter at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday (today) as part of the Dallas Public Library’s summer reading programing.

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the library will host a Mr. Lemoncello Lock in scavenger hunt game for kids ages 8 to 12.

Friday at 11:30 a.m., a hands-on geology program will be presented by Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the Dallas Civic Center.

On Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Iris Nason will bring her music and movement program to story time at the library.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Indy library summer programs continue

Wednesday (today) at 3 p.m., come have some interactive music fun with Mo Phillips. On Thursday at 3 p.m., children will have an opportunity to paint to the beat of music.

On Monday at 3 p.m., celebrate Maker Monday with squishy circuits. Children in third grade and higher may use conductive clay to create sculptures that light up.

For teenagers, a music performance, “River City Rock Academy,” by and for teens, will be at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Oregon Waterfowl to host festival

The Oregon Waterfowl Festival will be at the Polk County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

The event includes a barbecue Saturday night; waterfowl, elk and turkey calling contests; kidsville; seminars; boat blind contests; retriever contests; Northwest elk camp; and overnight camping.

For more information: oregonwaterfowlfestival.com.

PCL’s summer solstice auction on Saturday

Partnerships in Community Living Inc. will host its 22nd annual Summer Solstice Benefit Auction from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at Eola Hills Wine Cellars in Rickreall.

For more information: pclpartnership.org/auction.