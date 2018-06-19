Gilbert graduates from FBI Academy

INDEPENDENCE — Sgt. Lyle Gilbert, Independence Police Department, recently completed the FBI National Academy.

In early June, Gilbert and two other Oregon law enforcement officers completed a 10-week training session at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

There is a competitive process local law enforcement officers must go through to be selected for this honor. That process includes a nomination by a supervisor; interviews with the candidate and co-workers to determine leadership skills and abilities; a background check; a determination of physical fitness; and the support of former National Academy graduates within the candidate’s organization.

Gilbert started his law enforcement career in 2002 as a reserve officer with Independence Police Department and started part-time in 2004. A year later, the department hired him as a full-time officer and then promoted him to sergeant in 2013. During his career at the IPD, he has been the department rangemaster, field training officer, Special Response Team member, reserve program coordinator and Community Emergency Response Team program coordinator. Currently he is the patrol sergeant and oversees patrol operations, scheduling and training.

“We at the Independence Police Department are very proud of Lyle. Being selected to attend the FBI National Academy is a significant accomplishment in any career. I am sure Lyle took some of our small town, West Coast ideas to share with classmates from around the country and world, and I know he is bringing a lot of ideas back that he learned from others,” said Chief Bob Mason in a press release. “It’s going to be great to have him back. It’s true that you don’t really know everything someone does until they’re no longer doing it. We have had some significant gaps to fill in his absence.”

During the 10 weeks of training, local executive-level law enforcement officers spend most of their time in the classroom. Gilbert’s National Academy classes included: Emotional Intelligence, Essentials for Law Enforcement Leaders, Public Speaking, Contemporary Issues in Police and Media Relations, Contemporary Issues in Law Enforcement and Fitness in Law Enforcement.

The program allows participants the opportunity to earn college credits through the University of Virginia for some of those studies. In addition to the classroom work, participants have physical training courses and activities.

Each year, the FBI sponsors four sessions of the National Academy. Each session includes about 220 local law enforcement officers from around the United States and around the world. While in the academy, the officers and deputies live in a dorm-like setting. The FBI does not charge U.S. students for tuition, books, equipment, meals, lodging or travel to and from their home.