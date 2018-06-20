Golf tournament benefiting CASA is June 30

DALLAS — Get you team together and practice your swing because it’s time for CASA of Polk County’s third annual golf tournament.

Golf “FORE!” Kids takes place on June 30 at Cross Creek Golf Course, 13935 Highway 22, Dallas.

Proceeds from the tournament go toward supporting CASA’s mission to have an advocate for every child in the foster care system in Polk County.

In addition to the four-person team tournament, there are several contests and a raffle.

Competitions include a putting contest; “closet to the pin” on hole 14; long drive on hole 6; and a chance to win a Chevy Cruze in the hole-in-one contest on hole 4.

“If you are a hardcore golfer, we have contests and give trophies to the top teams,” said tournament organizer Shelly Jones, CASA’s development coordinator. “If you are not a golfer, Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub is catering lunch and selling drink tickets.”

Jones said that so far 48 golfers have signed up, increasing from 27 last year. She would like to see 72 players on the course on June 30. People can sign up until the day of the tournament.

Check-in and the putting contest begin at 7 a.m. and a shot gun start to the tournament is at 8. Lunch is served at 12:30. Cost to participate is $85 per player (includes continental breakfast, green fees, cart and lunch) and golfers can buy a “chipper package” (two mulligans, one raffle ticket, one putting contest entry and one drink ticket) for $15.

Jones, who has organized several golf tournaments for other organizations, said she is proud to have done so on behalf of CASA.

“I know that the hard work is going to an organization that I can fully support,” Jones said. “It’s really been an eyeopener to the need of CASAs (court-appointed special advocates) since I’ve started working here.”

For those interested in volunteering, after the initial training, the job doesn’t require more than a few hours per month, she said.

“It’s perfect for a retiree or a stay-at-home mom who wants something to do while her kids are at school,” she said.

For more information or to sign up: 503-623-8473; casaofpolkcounty@outlook.com; or www.casaofpolkcounty.com.