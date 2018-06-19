Native American exhibit added to Heritage Museum

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Heritage Museum is planning an opening for its newest exhibit in November to coincide with Native American History Month, but the exhibit is on view now.

It was curated by intern Stephanie Craig, a Grand Ronde Tribal member.

“My background is museum studies,” Craig told the Independence City Council at its June 12 meeting. “My bachelor’s degree is on Oregon western tribes, and my master’s degree is in western Willamette Valley tribes of Oregon, cultural anthropology and anthropology.”

She said she visited the Independence museum because she had never worked at a museum that ran off a city budget.

“As an undergrad, I had an internship at The Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., and I also had an internship with the Umatilla Tribe in Pendleton at their museum,” Craig said.

She started interning in Independence in February.

“It was a very busy museum with a lot of stuff in it, and I knew that I could probably give a little bit of help but also you guys, as a city, could help me, and I could learn management practices on a city budget,” Craig said.

She met with Shannon Cockayne, museum assistant.

“We talked a little bit about the timeline pre-contact, settlement, stolen lands, tribal resilience — facing down the relentless attacks of Federal Indian policy,” Craig said.

The exhibit features informational panels on each of those topics as well as some reproductions of artifacts.

Craig also identified local artisans to create reproductions of traditional tools and crafts to include in the exhibit and offer for sale in the museum, Cockayne said in a memo to councilors.

“Stephanie came to the museum with a wealth of collection management and archival experience as well as strong connections to cultural organizations within the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and Siletz,” Cockayne said. “She used these connections to help us establish invaluable working relationships with both confederated tribes which will help us maintain and expand the exhibit in the future.”

Craig said she hoped that the councilors attended and welcomed their feedback.

“This is the culture of your town, and earlier you guys spoke of being inclusive,” Craig said, referencing a conversation earlier in the meeting. “In order to understand that and not be able to allow that to keep happening, you need to understand your background and where you come from.”

Mayor John McArdle thanked Craig for speaking at the council meeting.

“Thank you for helping to strengthen the bond between our community and the Grand Ronde Tribes,” he said. “Really appreciate adding to the richness of our community.”

Craig said they plan to have an opening with speakers.

City Manager David Clyne said the city would help promote that.

The Heritage Museum is located at 112 S. Third St. and is open from 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.