Notification letter causes confusion in Falls City

FALLS CITY — A few residents living on Waymire Road and East Avenue in Falls City recently received a letter announcing that they could have a new neighbor moving in: a wastewater treatment lagoon.

Thursday’s Falls City City Council meeting revealed it was all a big misunderstanding caused by a formally worded letter required by the federal grant that is paying for engineering and design of the city’s new plant.

City Manager Mac Corthell sent the letter — which included wording mandated by federal law — to the owners of land on which the facility would be built and surrounding properties.

Mayor Jeremy Gordon explained that the site was what engineers designated as the most advantageous for the facility because it would operate on gravity and wouldn’t require pumps. He said, while the letter made it sound like the city had decided to move forward on the site, that wasn’t the case.

“There would be a public hearing should it go forward, and it’s not determined absolutely that it will. We are in the very beginning stages, just notifying the property owners,” he said. “That’s really the first step. That’s really where we are. It’s not a sure thing.”

Corthell added that the Community Development Block Grant that is paying for the engineering and design study dictates a timeline for notification to property owners. He apologized for not being able to send notifications sooner — and for the impression the letter made.

“I’ll take credit for this because I can see how the wording of this letter can be confusing and I did sign on it. I have to take blame on this for the ambiguity that was involved here,” he said. “This was a reaching-out process to the property owners to see if we were going to be able to use that spot.”

He said with the overwhelmingly negative response to that site, city leaders, engineers and grant administrators will begin looking at other options. He invited residents to offer their suggestions.

“We would love to have a dialogue,” he said. “We want to get this thing moving forward, but we want to it without hurting people. That’s not what we are here to do.”

Vicky Avery said she and the other owner of the 16 acres required for the lagoon, Mike Atherton, took the letter and other information they received so seriously that they hired a land use lawyer.

Following discussion Thursday, she suggested the city and residents look at other factors in choosing a site, including whether a lagoon system was the best for the city.

Avery said the proposed facility would be the first thing people would encounter if they drove into Falls City via Bridgeport Road. She said that may not be the best first impression.

In other business, the council:

Approved a Republic Services rate increase of 3.5 percent or approximately 74 cents per month for the average user. The company’s contract with the city allows for increases up to 4 percent.