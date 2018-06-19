Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to the Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).
Wednesday, June 20
Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Thursday, June 21
Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Independence Parks and Recreation Board — 6 p.m., Independence Civic Center, third floor, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Rickreall Watershed Council — 2 p.m., Arboretum House, Dallas City Park. 503-623-9680.
Monday, June 25
Independence Library Board — 4 p.m., Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Dallas School Board — 6:30 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594.
Tuesday, June 26
Independence City Council — 6:30 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Monmouth Senior Advisory Board — 1 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Mid-Valley Behavioral Care Network Budget Committee — 3 p.m., MVBCN office, 550 Hawthorne Ave. SE, Suite 140, Salem. 503-585-4935.
Wednesday, June 27
Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
