Sarver indicted on new charges

DALLAS — Dennis Sarver, the man accused of murder in the death of a Falls City resident, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges in a grand jury indictment issued on Thursday.

Sarver, 61, is now charged with murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon. If convicted of the first charge, Sarver could serve life in prison.

The Polk County District Attorney’s Office filed charges last week on murder, second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and unlawful use of a weapon. The grand jury added first-degree manslaughter and did not indict him on criminally negligent homicide.



Sarver was arrested on June 9 after telling Polk County deputies that he shot and killed Earl “Buddy” Jambura earlier that day near Black Rock Road outside Falls City, according to court records.

He drove to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in, the affidavit said.

Sarver remains at the Polk County Jail. His next court appearance is July 3 at 11 a.m.