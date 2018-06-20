Summer brings on the fun

POLK COUNTY — Summer is in full-swing now, which means longer days, good weather and ample time for trying out new things. Below is a list of summertime activities throughout Polk County that anyone can participate in. For a more complete list, visit your city’s official website: www.ci.dallas.or.us, www.ci.monmouth.or.us and www.ci.independence.or.us.

Swimming:

The Independence Outdoor pool, located on I Street, opens up June 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 am. To 5 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, just in time for kids to be out of school and already bored.

Swim lessons take place Monday through Thursday, 8-10 a.m., for kids 3-14. Prices include $40 for Monmouth/Independence Family YMCA members and $50 for non-members. Each lesson lasts two weeks, with one in June, two in July and one in August.

For a workout, join the aqua fitness classes, which are offered Monday through Thursday, 8-8:45 a.m.

Kids between the ages of 6-18 can join the pool’s swim team, which runs from June through the end of August. Practice is five times a week, from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $100 for members and $120 for non-members.

Open swim is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Individual drop in passes are $4, family passes are $12, and aqua fitness passes are $3. The pool is also available for party rentals.

The pool will be open until the beginning of September.

For more information, call the Monmouth/Independence Family YMACA: 503-838-4042.

The Dallas Aquatic Center, located at 1005 S.E. LaCreole Drive, has five different pools, a water slide, a lazy river and a spray fountain. It also features swim lessons, lap swimming, recreational swimming, aqua therapy, and water aerobics.

Monday through Friday the pool opens at 5:30 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m., except for on Mondays and Wednesdays, when it closes at 8 p.m. Saturday, the pool is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. on Sundays. The schedule varies so check online for scheduled lap swims, rec swims, and swimming lessons at www.ci.dallas.or.us, or call 503-623-9715 for more information. Admission rates include $6 for adults, $5 for seniors ages 60 years and older, $5 for youth ages 0-17, and a family pass for $18. On Tuesdays, the cost is $12 for three during open rec swim, 7-9 p.m. The center also offers annual memberships, punch cards, seasonal passes and more.

Disc Golf:

Independence’s 15-hole disc golf course is located throughout Riverview Park and the greenway north of the park across Ash Creek. Each tee has a marker that indicates the tee pad and hole, as well as the distance and any cautions.

There is a kiosk in Riverview Park near the river that has a printed map on it which outlines the course, as well as a web link to download a digital map onto your phone.

The course was developed by the city as well as volunteers, and offers afternoons of competition and fun. Many of the holes are near cars and other people enjoying the park, so be respectful and aware of your surroundings. Riverview Park is open daily from dawn till dusk.

In Dallas, disc golfers can play at a course at the Dallas Disc Golf Course in the Brandvold section of the Dallas City Park. Access to the entrance of the park and the course is located AT 401 SW Levens Street, then head east at Brandvold Drive. The park cautions you to pay attention to wildlife, plants and other park-goers, and to maintain respect and awareness throughout the game.

Players can check out www.ci.dallas.or.us for a course map, disc golf rules, and a city park map.

Hammocking:

A relatively new term, “hammocking” is pretty straight forward: set up a hammock in any park in Polk County and relax. People watch, read a book, take a nap, or observe nature. Be sure to set your hammock up in places that won’t disturb other people, and check your local city website to make sure there are no restrictions.

Softball:

While it’s too late now to sign up to play on a team, you can still watch the coed summer softball league in action, organized by Dallas Oregon Recreation Inc. Softball games will be on Tuesday or Thursday, at 6:10 p.m. or 7:20 p.m., with games going seven innings or 60 minutes, whichever comes first.

Registration is $25 per individual, and $300 per team. For more information, visit dallasorrec.com and choose the ‘softball’ option.

Pickleball:

If you’re looking to pick up a new hobby or continue an old one, come down to the Dallas Pickleball courts, on the corner of LaCreole and Academy St. Open play is scheduled Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, with instruction at any time. For more information, visit www.ci.dallas.or.us, or call Karen at 503-871-4172.



Children’s Theater:

July 5-7, the Applebox Children’s Theater will proudly present The Jungle Book, adapted from Rudyard Kipling’s classic children’s story. The play will run from 7-8:30 p.m. July 5-7, located at Western Oregon University’s amphitheater outside of Rice Auditorium, on Powell, Rice and Knox streets. Bring a picnic basket, a blanket or folding chair and step into the adventures of Mowgli and friends.