Summer Food Service programs begin throughout the county

POLK COUNTY — Polk County schools are participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

No charge meals will be provided to children aged 1-18 at the following addresses and times:

Lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 22 at the following locations in Dallas:

Lyle Elementary School,185 SW Levens St.

Whitworth Elementary School, 1151 SW Miller Ave.

Woodbridge Meadow Open, 228 SE Dimick St.

Lunch will be served from noon to noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 23 at the following location in Falls City:

Falls City Community Center, 111 N Main St.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday, through Aug. 24 at the following locations in Independence:

Henry Hill Elementary School, 750 South Fifth St. — Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.; dinner 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Independence Elementary School, 150 S. Fourth St. — Breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Park West Apartments, 1036 East St. — Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 24 at the following locations in Monmouth:

Ash Creek Elementary School, 1360 N. 16th St.

Monmouth Elementary School, 958 E. Church St.