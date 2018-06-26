Basketball camp encourages youth

DALLAS — Forty-five kids entering fourth through ninth grades filled Dallas High School’s main and auxiliary gyms June 18-20 for a basketball skills camp, run by Trent Schwartz, the Dragon boys head basketball coach.

The camp ran from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. A handful of high schoolers from the boys and girls high school basketball teams volunteered to help out with teaching kids the different skills and techniques, along with coaches Jordan Sollmon, Zach Benfit and Mike Lowry, Dakota Griffith and Devin Hammil.

The camp was designed to get kids interested in basketball, Schwartz said.

“Hopefully we get kids loving basketball and wanting to come back more and join teams in the fall,” he said. “It’s good for our program development; so we start them at a young age and if they like it, it’s easy to get better.”

Each day included four different stations with a specific set of skills that the kids learned and then practiced.

“We do our four station rotations and we got a lot of different basketball fundamental skills,” Schwartz said. “Defensive fundamental skills, so you have your closeouts, on-ball, man-to-man defense; there’s a shooting station; there’s an offensive station, so you work on perimeter offensive moves, catching the ball and some attack moves, and the end of the week they start doing some post fundamental moves. There’s a ball handling station/passing station, so they’ll work on their different types of passes and dribbling.”

And at the end of the day, the kids are separated into teams to play about 45 minutes of game.

“We hope to see them do some of the skills they’ve been working on in the game,” Schwartz said.

All skill levels were accepted at this camp; some kids came in with previous basketball experience and others were brand new to the sport.

Elizabeth Walker, who will be going into the fifth grade at Whitworth Elementary School in the fall, said she was having a lot of fun at the camp.

“I like being here because basketball is one of my favorite sports and it’s really fun,” she said.

She said she even learned a few new skills.

“Today I learned the drop foot, where you turn around, pivot, and shoot.”

Her twin brother, Nick, also participated in the camp and said he hopes to play for the Dragons when he’s old enough.

“I love basketball,” he said.