Community notebook

Second annual talent show starts Sunday

The second annual talent show, put of Independence’s July Fourth festivities, will take place at Riverview Park on Sunday and Monday.

The Sunday event will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the first, second and third rounds.

Finals will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Last year’s winners will be perform on Monday after the finals.

There will be trophies for the top three finishers and the winner will open for country artist Kurt Van Meter on July 4.

Grove Community Church will host “church in the park” at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Calling all artists

If you are an artist in Dallas, Falls City or other parts of the Mid-Willamette Valley, you are invited to apply and be part of a summer festival that takes place in the heart of a forested park in Salem.

The Englewood Forest Festival has opened the venue to artists in Dallas, Falls City, Keizer, Silverton, Monmouth, Turner, Sublimity, Jefferson, Rickreall, Dallas and other communities in the region.

Entrance to the festival is free, and celebrates art, community, local cottage industries and the environment. Festivities include music, dancing, food and local nonprofits and vendors.

Englewood is Salem’s oldest park, located at 1260 19th St. NE in Salem, and the remnant of a forest that once blanketed the area.

The festival is open to all artists and craftspeople producing original, handcrafted work as well as small businesses in Northeast Salem, and environmental nonprofits.

Two artists may share a booth; however, both individuals must submit separate applications and fees. Artists and vendors must staff their booth for the duration of the festival.

The application for artists is online at englewoodforestfestival.com/.

The Englewood Forest Festival is sponsored by Englewood Forest Festival, Northeast Neighbors (NEN), with support from N2 Community Partnership Team and the City of Salem.

For more details on the festival go to http://englewoodforestfestival.com or call 503-970-1319.

Roth featured at the Dallas library

Dallas resident Tonya Roth will display her photography at the Dallas library through July.

Many of her photographs feature birds and wildlife taken at Baskett Slough. She has shots of bald eagles and other birds as they visit the slough.

She has a special love for night photography, especially of the Milky Way and compositions that include it.

Roth says her spirit is stirred to tears when seeing what the camera captures in the dark skies. Her life changed when her husband and two adult children surprised her with a used canon EOS Rebel T6i camera. Everything around her looked different from that moment.

“The right light, textures, composition, color and angles of interest are now looked at more intensely.”

She calls herself an amateur, but her photos reflect a professional eye. Stop in the library and view these beautiful photos that capture the natural world around Dallas.

Republic Services gives compost at market

Republic Services will host a free compost give-away at the Polk County Bounty Market on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents may bring a 5-gallon bucket for a free sample of compost made from locally collected yard debris and food scraps. Material is processed at Pacific Region Compost.

Bring questions, and don’t miss this opportunity to find out everything you wanted to know about the composting process, or about recycling.

Rachel Snyder, education coordinator for Republic Services, will be at the drop-in compost workshop.

Donate now to the Duck Race

The Dallas Lions Club will host its tenth annual charity Duck Race during Summerfest on July 28.

The race is an integral part of the Summerfest celebrations, as 2,000 rubber ducks make their way down the creek from the Lyle Street bridge to the Main Street bridge.

Sponsor-donated prizes are awarded to first-place finishers. Whether great or small, winners are delighted with their prizes.

All proceeds from the race benefit the Dallas Lions Club in its efforts to provide vision and health screenings, scholarships, patriot education and encouraging elementary kids to read.

For more information: Jim Sevcik: 503-623-5939.