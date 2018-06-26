Dallas adopts ‘intellectual property’ policy

DALLAS — The city of Dallas moved to protect its intellectual property on June 18, approving a policy providing guidelines to city employees, contractors and consultants on the use and misuse of city information, processes and technology.

The policy also addresses safeguarding the intellectual property of others, assuring that employees collecting data on other entities using “legal, ethical resources to prevent the tainting of city operations with improper introduction of the proprietary information of third parties.”

Cecilia Ward, the city’s finance director, said the city’s audit firm, Pauly, Rogers, and Co., recommended the city adopt the policy. She said the firm is advising all of its clients to adopt similar policies.

“This was started in the private sector and has evolved as something the public sector has looked at as a policy just to protect the city,” Ward said.

The Dallas City Council approved the resolution unanimously.

“Roy Rogers with Pauly Rogers and Co., PC, has seen this as an issue with logos that are created, or someone devising a better method to perform a task, or even having something written a certain way,” Ward said. “Any of these, and more possibilities, could be valuable for various reasons, and if the person who creates such valuable things wants a piece of what its worth, such policies will help later on when determining who owns what.”

Ward said the purpose is to protect intellectual property developed by staff using city assets and on city time.

“The city’s informational tools are available at our disposal because of significant investments of time and city funds,” the new policy read. “If our intellectual policy is not properly protected, it becomes available to others who have not made similar investments. This would cause us to lose our competitive advantage and compromise our ability to provide unique services to our customers.”

Councilors Jackie Lawson and Terry Crawford said, in addition to the policy, they would like to find ways to reward employees for innovative ideas.

“We have some extremely creative staff and it’d great to give them the extra kudos when and if we can,” Lawson said.

In a June 13 Administrative Committee meeting, Crawford asked that City Manager Greg Ellis investigate a reward policy for employees. The committee, council, voted 4-0 to have Ellis look into an incentive program.