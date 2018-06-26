Dallas Council adopts 2018-19 budget

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council adopted its 2018-19 budget on June 18 with two late changes.

City of Dallas 2018-19 budget General fund: $12,590,000 Risk Management Fund: $450,000 Capital Projects Fund: $1,236,000 Street Fund: $2,415,000 Inspections/Building Fund: $1057,500 Systems Development Fund: $10,558,260 Grant Fund: $1,906,000 General Obligation Fund: $455,000 Fleet Management Fund: $904,800 Sewer Fund: $8,920,000 Stormwater Fund: $318,000 Water Fund: $5,147,000 Other Funds: $499,304 Total budget: $46,456,864

Finance Director Cecilia Ward said the city received its first payment from Charter Communications for the utility license fee the city approved earlier this year. It amounted to $22,479 for the first quarter of 2018. Ward said in a staff report that when the budget was written, it was unknown how much would be collected from the fee. With the first payment made, Ward recommended the city approve adding $90,000 to the city’s general fund.

That brings the general fund to $12,590,000.

The second change involves the purchase of a vehicle for the fire department. The council approved the purchase during the current budget year, but it won’t be delivered or paid for until July. Ward said that expenditure needs to be moved to the 2018-19 budget. She recommended $65,000 be added to the capital project fund to cover the cost of the vehicle.

The changes were approved, bringing the city’s total budget to $46,456,864.

In other business, the Dallas Urban Renewal Agency adopted its 2018-19 budget in the amount of $624,500.