Dallas Council adopts 2018-19 budget

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council adopted its 2018-19 budget on June 18 with two late changes.
City of Dallas 2018-19 budget
General fund: $12,590,000
Risk Management Fund: $450,000
Capital Projects Fund: $1,236,000
Street Fund: $2,415,000
Inspections/Building Fund: $1057,500
Systems Development Fund: $10,558,260
Grant Fund: $1,906,000
General Obligation Fund: $455,000
Fleet Management Fund: $904,800
Sewer Fund: $8,920,000
Stormwater Fund: $318,000
Water Fund: $5,147,000
Other Funds: $499,304
Total budget: $46,456,864
Finance Director Cecilia Ward said the city received its first payment from Charter Communications for the utility license fee the city approved earlier this year. It amounted to $22,479 for the first quarter of 2018. Ward said in a staff report that when the budget was written, it was unknown how much would be collected from the fee. With the first payment made, Ward recommended the city approve adding $90,000 to the city’s general fund.
That brings the general fund to $12,590,000.
The second change involves the purchase of a vehicle for the fire department. The council approved the purchase during the current budget year, but it won’t be delivered or paid for until July. Ward said that expenditure needs to be moved to the 2018-19 budget. She recommended $65,000 be added to the capital project fund to cover the cost of the vehicle.
The changes were approved, bringing the city’s total budget to $46,456,864.
In other business, the Dallas Urban Renewal Agency adopted its 2018-19 budget in the amount of $624,500.
