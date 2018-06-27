Dallas man surrenders peacefully after contemplating suicide

DALLAS – Dallas police officers and Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Dallas man after intervening in a possible suicide attempt Sunday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m., Dallas officers responded to a report of a possible armed suicidal male inside a residence on Southeast Hankel Street, according to Dallas police.

The caller’s wife reported the male, identified as Kevin Britt, 54, said he was going to kill himself. She reported that the male went inside and heard a gunshot from inside the residence.



She left the property and called 911 reporting Britt was alone in the residence. Responding officers closed off the street and set a perimeter on the house, advising some residents to stay inside their homes.

With assistance from Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Mobile Crisis Response Team from Salem Police Department, responding officers established phone contact with Britt and ultimately convinced him to surrender peacefully.



Britt told officers he initially was going to take his own life but changed his mind. The shot he fired went in the direction of other residences but was stopped by a log bed frame in Britt’s house.



Britt was taken into custody and lodged at the Polk County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.