Falls City SD enrollment, budget growing

FALLS CITY — The Falls City School District will add three new positions in its 2018-19 adopted budget.

The Falls City School Board adopted a $6,286,122 2018-19 budget, up from $4,200,955 for the current year.

Debbie Diener, the district business manager, said the uptick in revenue is due to the district gaining students in recent years. The budget is based on a total enrollment of 210 students.

“We have had a jump in enrollment and because of that we were able to hire two new teachers — one high school and one elementary school — and a counselor,” Diener said.

For the 2018-19 school year, money coming from the state increased from $2.2 million to $2.7 million; revenue from federal sources increased from $274,643 to $540,506; and local property taxes increased about $10,000 to $359,966.